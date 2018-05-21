× In Your Neighborhood

Arts Thrive in Carbondale

Women to Women: THRIVE will be hosting a free Community Arts Event, Saturday, May 26. ARTS THRIVE IN CARBONDALE, is from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in downtown Carbondale. This fun, educational and interactive event features artists and artisans from fine arts to culinary arts. This event encourages creativity and raises awareness of the diversity of the arts by bringing onlookers into the experience.

Ice Cream Social

“Good Things are Happening” in Honesdale, Saturday, May 26. Stop by Weis Markets on Texas Palmyra Highway at 12 p.m. for an adopt-a-thon for Dessin animal shelter. There will be hotdogs and soda to buy. All proceeds and donations go directly to the shelter. Stop on by and help our furry friends. For more information and other special events, see “Good Things” at wnep.com.