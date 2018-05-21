‘Good Samaritans’ Beat Man, Steal Car; Get Caught When Car Breaks Down Again

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Two men are locked up in Lackawanna County for beating another man and stealing his car.

Police say the victim was walking in the 400 block of Prescott Avenue just before 11 p.m. Sunday when two men approached asking if he needed help. The pair then helped the victim get his car started, then beat him up and stole the vehicle.

Officers caught up with the men later, when the car broke down again in Dickson City.

Michael Salax, 32, was charged with robbery, theft, simple assault, and related charges.

Roberto Roman, 19, was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to commit theft.

