× Free Bike Use on Lackawanna River Heritage Trail for People with Disabilities

SCRANTON, Pa. — A new addition to a rideshare program in Lackawanna County allows handicapped bicyclists to use expensive hand cycles for free.

With temperatures in the 70s and blue skies, many would consider these conditions perfect for a bike ride in Scranton.

Thanks to a grant, Lackawanna Heritage Valley was able to buy specialty bicycles for people with mobility problems, including three hand cycles and two recumbent bicycles. LHV’s adaptive rideshare program allows cyclists to use the pricy bikes for free on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail.

“One of the things we wanted to do was get people of all abilities to be out and have an opportunity to use the trail,” said Owen Worozbyt, Lackawanna Heritage Valley.

Scott Wilson of Dickson City has been in a wheelchair for 28 years after a motorcycle accident in 1990. Joe Salva of Olyphant was in a work-related accident in 2004. Both are huge supporters of the program.

“I love hand cycling and have my own. I get out quite often. To be able to share that with other people and get other people interested in it and enthusiastic about it is a goal for me in many different sports and rec activities,” said Wilson.

“When I first hand cycled, I didn’t think I was going to get as much out of it, but the first time I was able to do it, going down the trail and feeling the wind in your face, the sense of freedom, and it’s definitely a different type of exercise than I would normally get,” Salva said.