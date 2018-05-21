Food and Beverage Tour of Stroudsburg Benefits Blood Cancer Research

Posted 7:41 am, May 21, 2018, by , Updated at 07:40AM, May 21, 2018

STROUDSBURG, Pa. -- People took a food and beverage tour around downtown Stroudsburg on Sunday, and it's all to raise money for cancer research and treatment.

The tour wined and dined everyone who took part by stopping in different breweries and restaurants.

All of the money raised goes to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and is one of many events organized by Dr. Kim Yarnall, a candidate for the organization's woman of the year.

She said, "All the money that we raise goes into research, for every $50,000 we raise we can fund and name a research grant. So, team Kim's goal is to fund at least two research grants. Additionally, some of the money goes into patient services for the families that are going through the struggle with blood cancers, Leukemia, lymphoma, and other blood cancers."

A silent auction was held at one of the stops while others offered up live entertainment here in Monroe County.

