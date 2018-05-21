Farm Animal Frolic Takes Step Back in Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Visiting a farm in Monroe County is like taking a step back in time.

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm near Stroudsburg hosted its annual Farm Animal Frolic on Sunday.

Everyone wears bonnets and period clothing.

Children can get up and close personal with the animals and experience life on the farm.

"You get to jump in the hay. [Why do you like that?] Because it's fun," said Aaron.

"So many of us have a farming heritage or history. But we've lost a lot of that in our modern lives. So this is a great place and a great opportunity that people can interact and engage with the animals," said Executive Director Katherine Muller.

Visitors could hear historic music and go for wagon rides during the 30th annual Farm Animal Frolic here in Monroe County.