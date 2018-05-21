× Crews Spray for Gypsy Moth Caterpillars

SCRANTON, Pa. — Environmental experts are worried about the damage gypsy moth caterpillars can do.

Crews were spraying for the pests in Lackawanna County on Monday. A crew was in the area of Montage Mountain.

The caterpillars eat leaves and can devastate trees.

Counties joined with Pennsylvania’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to spray for the critters.

A total of eight counties will be sprayed this spring covering more than 20,000 acres in Carbon, Lackawanna, Lehigh, Luzerne, Northampton, Schuylkill, Snyder, and Union counties.