WYOMING, Pa. -- Child sex charges have been filed in Luzerne County against a coach from Scranton.

Court papers show Charles Kearney, 52, of Scranton, a coach with Lackawanna Lightning Softball, had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

The girl told state police she began the relationship with Kearney last July.

Kearney is facing several charges including statutory sexual assault, sexual assault by a sports official, corruption of minors, and indecent assault.