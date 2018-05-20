× Death Under Investigation Following Apparent Stabbing

Ashley, Pa. — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Ashley following an apparent stabbing.

Brian Breymeier, 31, was found dead at 144 S. Main Street shortly before noon Sunday, according to state police.

It’s unclear if anyone is in custody in connection with the death. Investigators have not released additional information.

Troopers and borough police are handling the investigation along with the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.