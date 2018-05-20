Champions Reactions from District IV Track and Field Championships

Steve Lloyd caught up with a handful of champions from the District IV Track and Field Championships. Steve speaks with Loyalsock's Isabel Sagar and Quinn Serfass, Williamsport's Allen Taylor and Canton's Connor Hess.
