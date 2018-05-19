× Show your Stripes Run in Scranton

Scranton — Runners in Scranton got their feet wet and raced through the rain Saturday during the 32nd annual “Show your Stripes” 5-K run and one mile walk in Lackawanna County.

The family-friendly event, which benefits the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton, kicked off this year’s Ronald McDonald House 5-K Race series.

Despite the wind and the rain, Paul Holmes, a veteran from Scranton, who took part in Saturday’s race, said it was worth being out in the weather to raise money for the cause.

The Ronald McDonald House of Scranton provides a “home away from home” for families with seriously ill children receiving critical care in northeast Pennsylvania.