Wilkes-Barre — Fallen police officers were honored Saturday at a memorial in Wilkes-Barre. The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department Retirees Association observed the end of “National Police Week” with a memorial outside police headquarters on North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre. People gathered at the ceremony in Luzerne County Saturday to pay their respect to those fallen officers. National Police Week was held from May 13 through May 19.