× Hundreds Apply at Army Depot Job Fair

SCRANTON — The Tobyhanna Army Depot held a job fair Saturday at Courthouse Square in Scranton. Approximately 500 people stood in line to apply for a job. The depot has about 60 federal government jobs available.

Those who waited in line, like Jason Urbanski from Pittston Township, hoped to land an interview.

“I’m checking out jobs, to see what they have got going on here. There are different opportunities and careers they have to offer, so maybe I will get a shot at something.”

Tara Priest-Rhodes of Swoyersville said they will have no problem filling the positions.

“By the crowds here, this is a testament to northeast Pennsylvania and the hard working people that we have in the area, so I’m sure they will get candidates without a problem.”

People who qualified were given on the spot interviews. If you couldn’t make it out to the job fair in Scranton, you can find a link to the Army Depot’s job openings here.