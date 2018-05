× Folks Brave the Weather to Attend Kielbasi Fest in Schuylkill County

Shenandoah — Kielbasi was king at a festival in Schuylkill County. People ignored the wind and rain Saturday to check out the 11th annual Kielbasi Festival in Shenandoah. Vendors offered their own twists on the polish treat. There were also games, live music and crafts. The annual Kielbasi Festival runs through Sunday in Schuylkill County.