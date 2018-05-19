× Church in Carbon County Celebrates Connection to Royal Wedding

JIM THORPE — A church in Carbon County has a special connection to the Royal Wedding. The stone screen behind the altar at Saint Mark’s Church in Jim Thorpe is an exact copy of the one at Saint George’s Chapel in England, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married Saturday. Saint Mark’s had to get permission from Queen Victoria to duplicate the design. In the spirit of the Royal Wedding, the church in Carbon County is offering tours to the public Saturday and Sunday.