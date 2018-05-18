Wreaths Honoring Veterans in Tamaqua

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Wreaths are on display in Tamaqua that honor veterans from the borough who died while serving the country.

If you've driven through Tamaqua recently, the display is hard to miss.

"The day they came up, I noticed them," Jacob Mayeresky of Tamaqua said. "I live a couple blocks away."

They're wreaths put up to honor veterans who died while serving their country. There are 91 of them in total. A group made up of all volunteers called Tamaqua Remembers put them up. It's a part of a month-long Memorial Day celebration the borough is doing.

"This particular commemorative event is the result of three of our volunteers especially who spent probably a good nine months scouring old newspaper articles and finding as much information as they could about these men," Tamaqua Remembers volunteer Eric Zizelmann said.

Each wreath has the veteran's name, the branch of the military they served in, the date they were born, and the date they died.

"I think it's important that we give veterans some respect and show them that people still people care about them here in America," Mayeresky said.

Tamaqua Remembers volunteers wanted the display to be in the center of town.

"It's obviously high profile with the center of town right here," Zizelmann said. "So we wanted to make sure as many people saw it as possible to sort of encourage them to remember what we have to be proud of and what we're all responsible for remembering."

Tamaqua Remembers volunteers will continue to host events for Memorial Day throughout the month. For a list of events, click here.