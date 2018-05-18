Truck Driver Charged with Aggravated Assault by Vehicle

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck driver is facing charges of aggravated assault by a vehicle in Luzerne County.

According to police, a trooper saw a white tractor trailer swerve at, and almost hit, a pickup truck while traveling south on Interstate 81 on Friday morning.

The pickup had to swerve onto the shoulder and almost crashed into the guide rail.

Police say Norman Brown, 59 of Connellsville, refused to cooperate and resisted arrest.

Brown is locked up in Luzerne County jail.

