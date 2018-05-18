Tenants in Jermyn Apartments Allowed to Stay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERMYN, Pa. -- More than a dozen tenants of an apartment building in Lackawanna County will be able to stay in their homes.

Earlier this week, a tenant showed Newswatch 16 a letter from the borough of Jermyn saying they would have to move out by the end of the week because there is no rental permit for the building.

The owner told us she was denied a permit because she owes property taxes and garbage fees on the property along Washington Street.

The woman has filed for bankruptcy. Part of the plan calls for repayment of back taxes over the next five years meaning her tenants can stay.