× Students Pack Donations for Veterans in Need

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — With Memorial Day just over a week away, students from the Williamsport area are honoring those who fought for our country.

Students packed boxes of donations for veterans in need.

“I just called it Operation Gratitude,” said Brittany Frey.

Every month, Frey’s students at Commonwealth Charter Academy in Williamsport come together for a community project. This time, Frey reached out to the Veterans Multi-Service Center.

Now, about 15 students and their teachers are filling boxes with donated hygiene products, clothes, and food.

Seventh grader Meggie Logue helped organize.

The students aren’t just packing boxes, they are also making dozens of handmade cards for veterans.

Mandi Robbins of Hughesville helped create a few cards. Her 6-year-old son Kolbin came up with the idea to send the handmade thank you cards.

“It’s great to see all the kids all different ages supporting the community to help the veterans,” Mandi Robbins said.

“It goes a long way when you can share and promote kindness to people,” said Frey.

The Veterans Multi-Service Center will distribute the donations to veterans in central Pennsylvania.

Teachers at Commonwealth Charter Academy hope to do a community project like this again in the future.