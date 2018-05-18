× See What’s Happening at Scranton’s Armed Forces Day Parade

Huge happenings are about to hit downtown Scranton this weekend.

The 2018 Armed Forces Day Parade, the 32nd Annual Show Your Stripes 5K and 1-Mile Walk, and the Tobyhanna Army Depot Job Fair are coming to the Electric City on Saturday.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey was in Scranton Friday morning with a preview of this weekend’s events.

2018 Armed Forces Day Parade Quick Facts:

WHEN: Saturday, May 19, at 11 a.m.

WHERE: The parade route begins at the Gino Merli Center on Penn Avenue, heads south at Penn Avenue, east on Lackawanna Avenue, passed The Marketplace at Steamtown, north on Washington Avenue, and ends at the grandstand at Courthouse Square.

INFORMATION: Armed Forces Day celebrates the men and women who are currently serving our country. The procession includes a number of bands, local veterans associations, and military groups. For more information call (570) 961-2696 or (570) 496-8932.

32nd Annual how Your Stripes 5K and 1-Mile Walk Quick Facts:

WHEN: Saturday, May 19 at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: Courthouse Square, Scranton – The race starts at the Courthouse, heads to Wyoming Avenue, to Green Ridge Street, and comes back to the Courthouse on Washington Avenue.

REGISTRATION: You can register Friday from noon until 7 p.m. at the Ronald McDonald House on Wheeler Avenue or Saturday, May 19, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. at Courthouse Square.

INFORMATION: This is the first race in this year’s Ronald McDonald House 5K Race Series. The first 400 who register in advance receive a free tech shirt and a commemorative finishing medal as well as a goodie bag.

Tobyhanna Army Depot Job Fair Quick Facts:

WHEN: Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WHERE: Courthouse Square, Scranton

INFORMATION: Tobyhanna Army Depot has an immediate need to hire several positions. Please bring your resume, transcripts, and if prior military experience, please bring documentation and any additional information to present for potential on-the-spot interviews.