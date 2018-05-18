Royal Cardboard Cutouts Made in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The royal wedding may be happening across the pond, but it means big business for one company in Wilkes-Barre.

If you can't be at the royal wedding in London this weekend, you can have the bride and groom in your living room.

At least that's what a lot of people think when they buy cardboard cutouts of Prince Harry and his wife-to-be Meghan Markle from Wet Paint Printing and Design in Wilkes-Barre.

"They've actually outsold the pope! The pope was real big a few years back. His brother's wedding wasn't even this big," said Scott Paull, Wet Paint Printing and Design manager.

The company landed a big contract as the exclusive American manufacturer for Starz, the largest British cardboard cutout company. So far, the shop in Wilkes-Barre has shipped out over 10,000 royal wedding orders.

"My max output right now is about 200-225 on a great day," Paull said.

To keep up with demand, workers have started working two different shifts to get these cardboard cutouts shipped out.

All these orders across the country have been great for business in Wilkes-Barre.

"About four or five weeks ago when all of this started, we started working longer days and within the last two weeks we also hired three additional people," Paull added.

The work doesn't stop yet. The business in Wilkes-Barre says it will continue pumping out cutouts from the wedding this weekend.