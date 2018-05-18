× Professional Bull Riding Comes to Benton

BENTON, Pa. — Rain or shine, professional bull riding is coming to central Pennsylvania this weekend.

Mike Miller from Jersey Shore owns Mike Miller Bucking Bulls and travels around the country with the Professional Bull Riders, or PBR. He had the idea for an event in central Pennsylvania.

“I’ve been to the rodeo here and they have a pretty good following, so I thought maybe we show up, bring some of the better guys here, some of the better bulls, people would come out and want to see it,” Miller said.

The Fairfield Auto Group Invitational brings some of the top bull riders. Sean Willingham is ranked 24th in the world. He’s used to riding at venues like Madison Square Garden but is looking forward to this event because it’s more casual.

“The TV is not in your face 24/7. It’s just more of going back to our roots and what we grew up doing, going to bull riding and local rodeos and stuff,” said Willingham.

The riders are used to competing inside. This event is rain or shine.

“I think it slows the bulls down when it’s a little wet. Some of the guys don’t like to ride in the rain, to me it don’t really matter,” Willingham added.

Miller tells Newswatch 16 he’s excited to bring this level of professional bull riding to central Pennsylvania and he hopes it catches on.

“We’re hoping it really goes this year and we can make it an annual event,” Miller said.

If you’re interested in bucking into Benton for this event, it starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $12 for children 10 and under.