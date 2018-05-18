Preparations for Kielbasi Fest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- Shenandoah is known for its kielbasi, and that community in Schuylkill County will be celebrating its Polish treat this weekend.

The Schuylkill County Kielbasi Festival is well attended every year, but kielbasi shops in town are worried that rain in the forecast may put a damper on the event.

Preparations are already underway for the 11th annual kielbasi festival.

"A lot of food, a lot of people, a lot of great things to do," said Janice Jacobs of Shenandoah.

Shenandoah has three kielbasi shops. One of them is Kowalonek's.

"It's one of the only days in the year that we actually sell hot sandwiches and hot food. Typically, we just sell our regular kielbasi rings and sticks, but we will have kielbasi loaf sandwiches, kielbasi and sauerkraut," said Jessica Hannis, Kowalonek's manager.

Hannis says the festival is always a huge event, but she's worried about the weather.

"We are a little nervous about the rain, but we do think a lot of people will still come out."

She's not the only one. The owner of Capitol Food Market which also sells kielbasi is, too.

"Well, it's supposed to rain, so we're trying to figure out how much to take," said owner Carole Stanakis.

But even though it is supposed to rain, the shop owners believe the kielbasi will still bring people out.

"It's not the birthplace of kielbasi, but three of us make it, and people come back for it all the time."

All of the fun starts in downtown Shenadoah at 10 a.m. Saturday.