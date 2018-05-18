Police Looking For Man Who Assaulted a Woman in a Parking Lot

Posted 10:56 pm, May 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:55PM, May 18, 2018

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Pike County are searching for a man they believe assaulted a woman.

According to police, a woman was in her car in a parking lot across from Tanglwood Resorts when a man approached her.

The man then allegedly climbed in her window, attempted to kiss the woman, pulled her shirt down and fondled her.

The man, described as 5’9″ with full facial hair, took off in a tan Ford Escape.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Blooming Grove.

