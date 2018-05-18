Motorists Surprised to See ‘Zombie Warning’ on PA Traffic Sign, Contact Police

YORK COUNTY — Two messages on a PennDOT traffic board in Springettsbury Township caught the attention of motorists and the township’s police department Thursday, according to WPMT.

One sign warned the general public about zombies while the other was too explicit to post.

ZOMBIES

AHEAD!!

RUN!!!

The Springettsbury Township Police Department responded to the traffic board along East Market Street just before 5 p.m. and later in the night, took to Facebook.

“It appears that someone gained access to the sign and typed in their own messages,” according to the department’s Facebook post. “We hope there was no public alarm today as there were no reports of Zombies anywhere in Springettsbury Township.”