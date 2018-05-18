Menko Making a Splash in Special Olympics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Abby Menko has never let Autism slow her down. Cheerleader, flag twirler, actress, skier, speed skater - now, the 26 year old from Trevorton is trying swimming and she's pretty good at it.

"I just like to swim and get involved with the Northumberland kids and get a team together and go out and win some gold medals," Menko said.

That's exactly what she did. Menko won gold at the Special Olympics PA Games at Penn State last year. She was one of just seven gold medal swimmers to be selected to represent Team Pennsylvania. She's going to the Special Olympics USA Games and how she found out was priceless.

"There was cake at the house and I am really happy to be a part of Team PA and excited. My dream came true," Menko said.

Menko swims at the pool at Shamokin High School. This is where the Northumberland/Snyder County Special Olympics PA Swim Team trains, where he mom, Jeanne is one of the coaches.

"You always push your own a little harder and maybe that's why she is where she is," Jeanne Menko said. "It's going to be an opportunity for her once in a lifetime, a lot of independence and a lot of growth that's going to happen through this event."

Since the state team has their own coaching staff, Jeanne can enjoy the experience.

"I'm going to be a mom," She said. "So I get to actually enjoy it. I don't have to worry about timing. I don't have to worry about getting other swimmers to events. I can just focus on her."

While Menko can focus on what she does best: swimming.

"I feel pretty good and I cannot wait to show the world what I can do in Seattle," Abby Menko said.

That's where she'll be in July for the Special Olympics USA Games.