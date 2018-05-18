× Marino Drops Suit Against Woman, Still Suing Her Son

OLD LYCOMING TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A congressman from central Pennsylvania has dropped his lawsuit against an 80-year-old woman but he hasn’t dropped the suit against her son.

Tom Marino filed the suit earlier this month.

He claimed Marlene and Michael Steele defamed him.

Marino is upset over an email claiming Marino played a role in the spread of opioids and possibly was tied to organized crime.

Marlene Steele apologized for the email. Michael Steele has not.

Tom Marino won Tuesday’s Republican primary in the 12th congressional district.

The district covered all or part of 15 counties including parts of the northern tier and central Pennsylvania.