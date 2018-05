× Fishing Pier Repaired in Lackawanna County

GREENFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fishing pier in Lackawanna County, accessible to people with disabilities, has been repaired.

Last week Newswatch 16 reported on how the wheelchair ramp on the floating pier at Merli Sarnoski Park near Carbondale had collapsed.

The county parks department had to close the pier until repairs could be made.

The repairs were finished this week and the pier reopened in Lackawanna County.