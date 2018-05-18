LIVE NOW: Latest on Texas High School Shooting

Driver Charged for Crash that Killed Teacher

Posted 11:44 am, May 18, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A driver has turned himself in to police in Lackawanna County, to face charges in connection with a crash that killed a special education teacher.

Investigators say Jacob Bennett from New York state was charged with involuntary manslaughter and other charges.

Police say he didn't have a driver's license when he caused the wreck on Interstate 81 at the Lackawanna and Susquehanna County line back in January.

Patricia Pasierb of Jefferson Township was killed. She was on her way to work at Mountain View School District.

Bennett is free on bail.

