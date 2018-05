Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Volunteers cleaned cars for a cause in Lackawanna County on Friday.

A car wash and hot dog sale raised money for the Old Forge police and fire departments.

Healthcare company Saber organized the fundraiser.

"This is the best way to end Police Week, the best way to celebrate and give back to local heroes," said Allie Litchkowski.

Saber will present a check to first responders on Memorial Day.