SCRANTON, Pa. -- Police have arrested a man they believe is responsible for stealing a car and leading police on a chase in Scranton.

Officials say Anton Derevyanchuk stole a Chevy Suburban in Scranton on Wednesday afternoon.

Derevyanchuk then allegedly led police on a chase on northbound Interstate 81.

The chase ended when he allegedly ditched the SUV on Route 307 and ran away.