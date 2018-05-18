× 16 To The Rescue: Lovey, Miss Mustache & Lady Grey

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — In this week’s 16 To The Rescue, we have a trio of cute kitties at an animal shelter in Lackawanna County.

Lovey is an adult domestic short hair at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter near Clarks Summit.

“Her name says it all. She is a love bug. She’s a super sweet cat that’s still looking for her forever home,” Griffin Pond Assistant Manager Ashley Wolo said.

This gal is pretty chill and would fit in anywhere.

“I think she would do great in any kind of environment. She’s just an all-around amazing cat,” Wolo added.

If you’re not ready to make a kitty commitment, Lovey is also available for a foster home.

“She gets along with other cats. We could always do a meet and greet if you have a dog, but I don’t see her having issues with anybody.”

Miss Mustache is around 8 months old and has a roommate named Lady Grey.

“They came in as owner surrenders. They’ve been with us for a couple weeks now.”

Both ladies are very sweet.

“They get along well with other cats and dogs as well. They are both super, super cuddly, so I feel they would do great in any home environment.”

If you’re interested in adopting Lovey, Miss Mustache or Lady Grey, Griffin Pond is offering half-price adoptions through the end of May.