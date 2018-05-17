Woman Hospitalized After Dog Attack in Monroe County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- An elderly woman from Monroe County was sent to the hospital after state police say she was attacked by two dogs at her home near Marshalls Creek.

"There was a lot of blood. She could barely lift her head up," the victim's neighbor said.

Frances Bognar from Middle Smithfield Township has cuts, bite wounds, and more than 50 stitches after state police say she was attacked outside her home in Monroe Lakes by two dogs on Tuesday.

Bognar was outside her home looking at a tree that fell on a fence when the two dogs escaped from the house next door. Her neighbor, who only goes by Alex, heard her screaming and ran to help her.

"She said that she was dragged back and forth, back and forth, twice," said Alex.

The neighbor tells Newswatch 16 when she went to the hospital to go and see Bognar, she told her that while she was being attacked, she used a plastic fence to shield herself and managed to crawl into her house to call for help.

Newswatch 16 spoke to Bognar's son Jimmy, who came to the hospital in East Stroudsburg from North Carolina. He says his mother has a medical alert necklace, but because the power was out, she wasn't able to make a connection.

"When you hear your mother being torn apart by dogs, you think these are one of those crazy stories that you never hear about," said Jimmy Bognar.

According to state police, the dogs are licensed, vaccinated, and were not left loose, so no criminal charges are being filed.

The victim's son says more needs to be done.

"I don't even know if these dogs are still loose in the Monroe Lakes Community, so hopefully something gets resolved there," said Jimmy Bognar.

There is no word on where the two dogs are at this time.

The victim's son says his mother is expected to have surgery sometime Thursday.