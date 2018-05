× Wet Roads to Blame for Deadly Crash in Schuylkill County

NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP — The wet roads are to blame for a deadly crash in Schuylkill County.

Police say the car hit rocks and flipped around 8 p.m. on Wednesday on a back road near Sheppton.

A passenger was thrown from the car and died.

Two others were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

Authorities haven’t released the names.