Sullivan County’s History Quest 2018

LAPORTE, Pa -- Members of Sullivan County's Historical Society and Conservation District invite you to "take the challenge" in their third annual History Quest.

"It's to get people out of their house, their cabins, their campers to discover Sullivan County," said Sullivan County Historical Society's Melanie Norton. "If you can go out and find the answers to these questions that are in the history quest, you're going to find out there's more to Sullivan County than just beautiful trees and running water."

The quest has partakers seeking answers at 12 locations throughout the county, including scenic picnic areas, ghost towns, and graveyards.

"Well, you're not going to find that anywhere unless you dig through the archives, but if you go to the location, you'll get the answer," explained Norton.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 there is a prize if you stop at all of the places on the quest and find the answers, like at the Sullivan County Historical Society Museum. It's a Sullivan County wooden nickel. But they say most people who participate aren't in it for the prize.

"That's not so important to them. It was more important to them to get out there with their families their friends and discover Sullivan County," said Corey Richmond of the Sullivan County Conservation District.

Richmond says participants are in it for a learning experience.

"Local history is always tough to teach in local schools because they have their set curriculum and one of the goals that we looked at is that Sullivan County when you start digging it's so rich in history, we thought that that needed to be shared," said Richmond.

Richmond says quest guides are available at businesses throughout the county. You can print your own here.