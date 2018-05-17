× Storm Snaps Trees, Topples Tombstones at Glen Dyberry Cemetery

HONESDALE, Pa. — Tombstones toppled, large trees snapped in half, American flags surrounded by debris.

That was the scene at Glen Dyberry Cemetery in Honesdale. Strong winds from earlier in the week devastated many parts of the cemetery in Wayne County.

“It’s really, really sad because families have their loved ones there, so it’s tragic,” said Tom Bradburn of Lake Wallenpaupack.

“Just seeing the trees, the huge trees that are down and in fact, some of them are leaning on other trees which is extremely dangerous,” said Mark Zimmer of Honesdale.

The National Weather Service says straight line winds with speeds as high as 100 miles per hour uprooted or snapped many trees at the privately-owned cemetery.

The severe weather left a path of destruction, knocking down trees, blocking roads, and toppling tombstones.

“I heard about it, but I just needed to come see it myself,” said Sue Graziadio.

For Graziadio, some graves belonging to her family were not affected. Others were under a large tree.

“There’s so much damage that wind could take down so many trees that were healthy trees.”

Newswatch 16 did contact the owner to see when repairs would take place, but that call was not returned.