Storm Damage at Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area Closes Paths, Campgrounds

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A national park in the Poconos was heavy damage after Tuesday’s violent storms.

Park officials for the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation area say several paths and campgrounds are now off limits due to fallen debris.

For nature lovers in the Poconos and neighboring states, the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area is a perfect place to spend a day outdoors.

“Yeah, we come here pretty often, we walk the day trails,” said Steven Finkle of Bushkill.

“I generally love nature, I just love the solitude and it`s a really beautiful park,” said Margot Harrison of Bushkill.

Matthew and Anna Waterman from New York were on their honeymoon, staying at a resort in Bushkill.

The couple was enjoying the sights as newlyweds.

“Now that the rain has stopped, it's nice,” said Anna.

“Weather said it was supposed to be raining all week, so today's our day to finally get out,” said Matthew.

And it's that rain that`s being blamed for closing several paths and campgrounds at the park.

Video taken by the park officials shows the strong wind brought in by Tuesday`s violent storm, which downed trees, poles and wires throughout the 60 miles of parkland.

Finkle says even trails that were open had debris.

“We just saw a lot of downed pine trees. there were big tall ones back there,” said Finkle. “A lot of the trails, you have to be careful because the trees were across the trails so you have to walk about them and stuff, just be a little bit more careful.”

“There`s actually a camping area back there, so I`m not sure if anybody will be camping soon because there`s a lot of downed trees back there,” said Harrison.

Park officials say while this week's storm did leave a lot of damage it was actually two snow storms in early March that took a toll on some popular attractions.

Park officials say some attractions will be closed for the rest of the year due to that winter storm.

“Yeah, Childs Park up in Dingmans Ferry is closed, a lot of downed trees up there,” said Finkle.

As for debris left by Tuesday's storm, they hope to have that cleaned up by the Memorial Day weekend.

And even with some attractions closed, Tom Romano of Tamiment says there will still be plenty of people at the park.

“You get the kayakers here, the canoers, then you have the fishermen that come in,” said Romano.

Park officials say they were already facing a damage price tag from those two snow storms of $2.6 million.

This latest storm will add to that cost.