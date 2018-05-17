× Royal Wedding Predictions from Wedding Shop Owners in Lackawanna County

LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — The royal wedding is just days away and Newswatch 16 spoke with some “wedding experts” around Lackawanna County to see what they think we can look forward to from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Her dress. What is she going to wear? I’m sure everyone feels that way. In this business, that’s really what I’m looking forward to,” said Kelsey Fisch, sales consultant and seamstress at Tunis Bridal.

“Going down the aisle, trying to see what veil she is going to have. For us, that’s the big event. It’s not the fittings, the trying on. It’s the end result, to see it all out together, so we’re excited about that. We have our alarm clocks set. We can’t wait for that,” Tunis Bridal owner Cindy Fisch said.

Dorian Butovich is more interested in what’s going on around the dress. He owns Central Park Flowers in Olyphant where they design events like weddings. Some of their bigger clients are Constantino’s Catering and the University of Scranton.

“Primarily, from what I understand, all of the greens are going to be used from the Windsor Castle gardens, so that is going to be really unique, a real homestyle feel,” Butovich said.

Butovich wonders if Markle will pay tribute to Princess Diana with the flowers in her bouquet. He does think the bouquet will be much larger than Catherine’s.

“Will she go on her own and use color in her bouquet? We’ll see. I have a feeling it’s going to be white and green throughout, for the reception she might bring in a blush, like a peony, which is supposedly her favorite flower,” Butovich added.

Whatever the dress, the flowers, and the rest of royal wedding looks like, local wedding experts think it will change the way couples here do their weddings.

“I think she will definitely set a lot of trends. I’m sure we’re going to have girls coming in, looking for what she shows up in,” said Kelsey Fisch.

ABC’s coverage of the royal wedding starts at 5:00 a.m. on Saturday, right here on WNEP-TV.