Route 309 Roadwork to Continue Through Summer

RUSH TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A road project in Schuylkill County is closing some lanes along Route 309 outside Tamaqua.

PennDOT began the work last month. It is a mill, patch, and paving project along a two-mile section of the road from Grove Street to Ben Titus Road.

"I guess they have to do it because the roads are so bad all over. I'm glad it's getting done," said Beverly Macek of Barnesville.

People Newswatch 16 spoke with say this section of Route 309 is usually pretty busy, especially on Wednesdays.

"The Hometown farmers market causes some chaos over here," said Joe Benny, who manages Two Kings Pizza.

The restaurant has been there since the '80s. Benny says the road work has affected business.

"It's slowed traffic down somewhat, but I think people just drive by. They don't even see us. They just see construction," Benny said.

Despite the inconvenience, people in the area say all this is part of the roadwork you see in Pennsylvania after winter.

"As soon as they get the roadwork wrapped up, hopefully things will get back to normal," said Nicholas Dimmig of Beaver Meadows.

"Completed? I don't think there's ever going to be a completed project in Pennsylvania with the roads and all the salt and everything we put on it. Eventually, it will be done, but around here there will always be a spot that is going to need to be done," said Benny.

PennDOT says the project is expected to be completed by October.