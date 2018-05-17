× Power to Save: PennDOT Fills Potholes with Recycled Asphalt

CHAPMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It’s one lane of traffic while a stretch of Route 120 just outside of Renovo is fixed.

“Material that’s out there now, the roadway needs to be repaired,” said Damon Wagner.

This week, a PennDOT crew began work on a $300,000 repaving project in Clinton County. Before they can repair the potholes, workers have to dig up the road.

“Essentially it’s grinding the road material up putting it in the dump truck. The dump truck is bringing the material in here,” said Damon Wagner.

Mounds of ground-up asphalt in the stockpile near Renovo won’t be there for long. For the first time in Clinton County, PennDOT will reuse the recycled asphalt to repair the roads. It’s called the Recycle Asphalt Pavement Project.

A front-end loader dumps stone stored at the stockpile into a machine.

“Along with the recycled asphalt in the hopper. The pugmill then again takes the material, mixes it together, adds oil to it, and comes out at the end,” said Wagner.

This new recycled material is brought back out to the roadway where it’s used to repave the road. According to PennDOT, the project is saving taxpayers more than $90,000 and is part of a bigger $600,000 project that is set to be complete by the end of the summer.

“Taking this recycled material to use it for pothole repair helps us save money, helps us maximize our resources, and that helps us stretch out those taxpayers’ dollars further,” said Marla Fannin.

If the first Recycled Asphalt Pavement Project does well here in Clinton County, PennDOT hopes to do more projects like this in the future.