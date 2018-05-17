More Charges for Accused Bank Robbers in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- More charges were filed on Thursday against two men accused of robbing a bank then leading police on a chase Wednesday in Luzerne County.

Salem Township police accused Derek Spaide and Gerald Pambianco of ransacking a house earlier in the day and stealing televisions, electronics and more.

According to Plains Township police, the two robbed the Luzerne National Bank on Route 315 because they didn't get any cash there or at another burglary in Hanover Township.

Stolen goods were found in the duo's car after police brought the chase to an end on the Cross Valley Expressway.