Fit for a Community: Eastern Lycoming YMCA Hosts Free Event

You might just call it an event that’s "fit for a community."

The Eastern Lycoming Branch YMCA in the Muncy area is holding a community day this Saturday, May 19.

The Y in this part of central Pennsylvania is opening its doors to the public for people to test out.

The goal of the free event is to encourage families to get active together, try various fun exercise activities, and see what the Y has to offer.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey spotlighted the free fitness filled event on Thursday morning.

The day will include activities both indoors and outdoors.

Events include:

Push Pull Contest from 9 a.m. to noon.

Senior Walk from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

Group X Fit Fam Jam from 9 a.m. to noon.

Healthy Kids Day from 9 a.m to noon.

Thon from 10:30 a.m. to noon

From noon to 5 p.m. the YMCA will be open to the public.

There will be food, prizes, and a chance to win a membership to the Y. There will also be a chance for one child to win a new bike.

QUICK FACTS;

WHAT: YMCA Community Day

WHEN: Saturday, May 19, from 9 a.m. to noon.

WHERE: Eastern Lycoming Branch YMCA, 50 Fitness Drive, Muncy, PA 17756

COST: FREE

For more information, call (570) 546-8822 or click here.