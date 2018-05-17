School Closings And Delays

Final Farewell for Army Reservist in Mahanoy City

Posted 10:50 pm, May 17, 2018

MAHANOY CITY, Pa. -- Hundreds lined the streets of Mahanoy City on Thursday night as an Honor Guard brought home Army specialist Peter Luddy one final time.

Firefighters in Mahanoy City draped a massive 35-foot American flag above the borough's main drag.

Beneath it, an Honor Guard escorted the body of Peter Luddy through his hometown.

The 21-year-old Army Reservist died last week in Virginia during Army training from a traumatic brain injury.

His loss has devasted many people in this close-knit community, where Luddy was a former high school basketball star, who aspired to one day become a police officer.

"Small town coal region, everybody knows one another, and everybody gets along for the most part, and things like this, I believe, rally the community around and together," said Tony Blackwell.

Luddy's funeral arrangements have not yet been finalized.

