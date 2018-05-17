Eric Frein’s Lawyers Arguing for a New Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Lawyers for Eric Frein, the man who ambushed state troopers and was on the run for weeks in the Poconos, argued Thursday that he deserves a new trial.

Frein was given the death penalty for shooting and killing one trooper and badly wounding another in 2014.

Frein was not in court on Thursday.

His lawyers argued he wasn't allowed to speak with a lawyer and his videotaped confession should have been thrown out.

Pike County District Attorney Ray Tonkin argues it was Frein who made the choice to keep talking.

"The interrogation interview, when that stops is up to the defendant. He could have said 'I do not walk to talk anymore,' it was the defendant himself that brought back up the death of Corporal Brian Dickson," said Tonkin.

Jurors in Pike County convicted Frein last year for the killing of Corporal Dickson and wounding of Trooper Alex Douglass.

There's no word when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court will make its ruling on Eric Frein's Appeal.