Does It Really Work: Turbo Tiger Sweeper

The maker of the Turbo Tiger Sweeper claims it's the easiest way to quickly clean messes off hardwood, tile, marble, linoleum and vinyl floors. The secret is the triple turbo sweeping action that generates a cyclonic vacuum that will capture everything in its path. But Kurt Aaron wants to know, does it really work?
