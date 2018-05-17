Charges Dropped Against Husband After Wife Admits to Theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Theft and forgery charges against a former ambulance captain from Lackawanna County have been withdrawn.

The district attorney's office says all charges against Gerald Dennis, formerly of the Jefferson Township Ambulance Association, have been dropped after his wife, Dorothy Dennis, took responsibility for the crime.

Dorthy Dennis, the association's former treasurer, wrote a statement saying she is the only person responsible for the theft and says she forged her husband's signature without his consent.

Dorothy Dennis will be heading to trial on the charges of theft and forgery in Lackawanna County.