Bloomsburg Mayor Resigns Amid Prostitution Charges

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The mayor of Bloomsburg, Eric Bower, has resigned.
Bower, 36, gave up his right to a hearing on charges of patronizing prostitutes on Thursday.
Police say Bower showed up at a woman’s door last month with $200 for sex.
Bower told Newswatch 16 the woman is not a prostitute but a friend. Authorities say that woman is a police informant.
According to the state attorney general, Bower resigned as mayor of Bloomsburg and town constable, effective immediately.
