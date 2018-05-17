Bloomsburg Mayor Resigns Amid Prostitution Charges

BREAKING: Eric Bower has resigned as Bloomsburg Mayor. This morning he waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of soliciting a prostitute. @WNEP @PAAttorneyGen pic.twitter.com/SGdg6reRP9 — Nikki Krize (@NikkiKrize) May 17, 2018

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The mayor of Bloomsburg, Eric Bower, has resigned.

Bower, 36, gave up his right to a hearing on charges of patronizing prostitutes on Thursday.

Police say Bower showed up at a woman’s door last month with $200 for sex.

Bower told Newswatch 16 the woman is not a prostitute but a friend. Authorities say that woman is a police informant.

According to the state attorney general, Bower resigned as mayor of Bloomsburg and town constable, effective immediately.