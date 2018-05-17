Bank Robbery Suspects Locked Up in Luzerne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Two men are behind bars after a bank robbery and high-speed chase in Luzerne County.

It all started with the hold up at Luzerne Bank on Route 315 near Wilkes-Barre and ended with the getaway car pinned against a concrete barrier.

Police say Derek Spaide, in the blue hospital scrubs, went into the bank with a stolen rifle and demanded money Wednesday afternoon while Gerald Pambianco in the gray hoodie waited outside in the getaway car.

Investigators say the pair took off at about 90 miles an hour until an officer used a cruiser to pin the car against a concrete barrier along the Cross Valley Expressway.

Officers used a stun gun on Spaide when he tried to run after the crash.

An officer from Plains Township was hurt during the chase but is expected to be okay.