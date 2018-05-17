Animal Shelter Running on a Generator in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STROUD TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Thousands of homes and businesses in Monroe County are still without power after Tuesday's storm.

AWSOM Animal Shelter in Stroud Township lost electricity and is currently functioning on a generator.

"Some limited power, but we are up and running and we are very happy about that," said Adam Elkind, AWSOM board member.

With the help of donations and community support, the shelter near Stroudsburg was able to install a generator last September.

Kim Fish says it has definitely come in handy this year.

"We used it a couple times during the winter when the power went out a little bit, never this long though. It was a great, wonderful thing to have, but now we are realizing how wonderful and blessed we are to have this right now," said Kim Fish, AWSOM Animal Shelter.

Now, even though the shelter is running on a generator, there is still no internet, no cable, and no phone. So a lot of volunteers are relying on their own cell phones to get work done.

Volunteers are connecting with people through smartphone email and apps, like Facebook and Twitter.

"It's overwhelming because everything is being done very slow but we are putting one foot in front of the other and telling everyone to be patient," said Fish.

"They make do, you know? They do very good work. They are walking the dogs and taking care of the animals, feeding them. The clinic is still up so we are doing well," said Elkind.

Even though the shelter is running on limited resources, AWSOM is still doing adoptions. In fact, in the past two days, eight animals have been adopted.

If you need to contact AWSOM, you can do so on social media or go to the shelter.