WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Public Square in Wilkes-Barre is loaded with all kinds of crafts and art for the 63rd annual Fine Arts Fiesta which kicked off Thursday featuring fine art, food, face painting, and more.

Public Square is packed with artists and vendors.

"It's a very nice show. There's a lot of good quality items here," artist Peter Staples said.

"I come every year. I've been coming since elementary school, and I've been back every year. I usually come three out of the four days, if not all four," said Amber Stolarik of Wilkes-Barre.

In past years, opening day has been a washout, cold and rainy. That's not the case this year. There was fine weather for the Fine Arts Fest.

"We reversed it this year. We got the good weather now. We just love it," said Mary Stolarik of Wilkes-Barre.

This event started back in 1956, which means it's been around for more than 60 years. It's one of the longest-running free events held by the city of Wilkes-Barre. People we spoke with say they like the history of that.

"I think it's pretty cool that the spot that I'm standing on, there's been a broom maker here for over 42 years. As long as the festival has been running, this particular spot has been designated as a spot for a broom maker," said John Paul Warren, CountryBrooms. "It's just kind of neat that the traditions have maintained."

The fiesta in downtown Wilkes-Barre runs through Sunday.