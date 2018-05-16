Show Will Go On for Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Soon the hills of northeastern Pennsylvania will be filled with the sound of music once again.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic says the show will go on this year.

Last August, the Philharmonic said it had more than $200,000 of debt and suspended its 2017-2018 season to restructure its financial operations.

At a paid reception at the Colonnade in Scranton, the Philharmonic announced it will be back for the 2018-2019 season this fall but with a shorter season and a smaller orchestra.

"We created a 5-year strategic plan and we have adopted some financial habits that are much more health," said Nancy Sanderson.

"I've been waiting for that all season and I'm super happy that the board members and executive director, Nancy Sanderson, were able to work super hard this year and bring it back to the community," said interim conductor Dr. Melisse Brunet.

The new season will start in October.